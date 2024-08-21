Asda and B&M Bargains shoppers stunned as Christmas chocolates appear on shelves
- Christmas chocolates have appeared on the shelves of major retailers - in August
- Kiktkat Christmas Selection, Cadbury Snow Balls and Haribo Elf Surprises are among the festive treats now up for sale
- Shoppers are divided over the rollout
Shoppers have been left stunned after spotting Christmas chocolates on the shelves of major retailers - more than four months before the big day.
B&M Bargains has become one of the first retailers in the country to deck out its shelves in festive favourites and selection boxes.
Photos show one of its aisles in its store in Leeds taken over by Yuletide-themed sweet treats.
Haribo Elf Surprises, costing £1.25, Kitkat Christmas Selection on sale for £2 and boxes of shortbread biscuits - selling at £3 - were among the goodies on sale.
Friends Emma Jones and Sarah Whitaker were divided over the rollout.
Emma, 35, said: "Christmas is the best time of the year! The earlier the better, I started buying Christmas decorations and presents in January! Merry Christmas, I say."
Sarah, 36, said: "Every year it feels like the build up to Christmas starts earlier and earlier.
"August is far too soon, we’ve not even had Halloween yet. It’s rather depressing to be reminded that winter is on its way.”
Eagle-eyed shoppers have also spotted festive treats on the shelves at Asda, including Milky Bar Festive Friends, Cadbury Mini Snow Balls and Christmas chocolate coins.
Posting on X, Luke Dann said: “Been sweating...all day on what's been the hottest day of summer and ASDA have CHRISTMAS chocs on display!!”
