Blackpool’s famous £1 Prime Burger has now risen to £2 and local YouTubers The Gourmet Lads and A Walk on the Wild Side Blackpool put the classic takeaway to the test.

Blackpool food fans have been flocking to Prime Burger the town’s iconic takeaway joint, to try the famously affordable £1 burger, but there’s been a twist.

In a recent food vlog collaboration the price of the beloved burger has increased to £2 prompting local YouTubers to investigate what this change means for fans of the simple classic bite.

Martin Wyles and Patt McGough of The Gourmet Lads teamed up with Stephen from A Walk on the Wild Side Blackpool to try the Original Prime Burger, served with onions, brown sauce and tomato sauce.

The trio visited the popular Blackpool street food spot to give an honest review of the taste, value, and overall experience, as well as to chat with the owner about the future of the famous £1 deal.

Martin said: “There’s been some controversy because the £1 burger place has actually been charging £2 during busy times. People have been messaging me asking what I think and I wasn’t even aware of it - I thought it was a joke.

“I get it - businesses, hotels and flights adjust their prices depending on how busy they are.

“Everything looks very clean and well kept. The owner told us, ‘We only do it when there are special events going on, like fireworks. People don’t really ask and we’re still cheap at £2.’”

While the burger may have doubled in price the reviewers praised the taste and quality of the simple classic with the onions, sauces and perfectly cooked patty remaining crowd-pleasers.

Patt said: “The burger itself looks alright, with a nice bit of colour on it. He even opened a fresh packet of barm cakes in front of us. It’s a meaty burger for the price - you can’t really complain. It’s well cooked and doesn’t feel greasy.

“Honestly, it’s a good burger for a couple of quid. The owner was open about the price, and they only change it at certain times of the year when big events like the fireworks or air show are happening.”

Discussions with the owner revealed that while the £1 deal is still in place there may still be changes when big events are on such as the fireworks or air show.

For locals and visitors alike this collaboration offers a fresh perspective on Blackpool’s street food scene blending entertainment with honest critique.