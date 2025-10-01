Shickers micro pub bids farewell after 5 years as owners announce sale

Shickers Micro Pub will close its doors after five years this weekend, as father-and-son team Liam and Sean sell their first venue to focus on their new venture. Locals are invited for one final party with £3 pints all day.

A much-loved micro pub that has become a fixture of the local community is preparing to close its doors for the final time this weekend.

Shickers Micro Pub, run by father-and-son team Liam and Sean will host one last celebration on Saturday, October, 4th, before the venue changes hands.

The pair have been running Shickers for five years during which the pub has grown a loyal following. However, following the successful expansion and opening of their second venue they have made the difficult decision to sell their first business.

The owners of Shickers said: “Trading business for sale, grown over 5 years run by father and son, as we expanded and opened our second venue the time has come to sell our first, it’s a tough decision but ultimately the best for my family!”

Shickers micro pub in Blackpool.

The pub is being sold as a fully trading business, complete with a fitted bar, glassware, glass wash, and full fixtures and fittings including tables and chairs.

There is also accommodation above with a private entrance, making the premises an attractive opportunity for new owners.

To thank regulars for their support, Liam and Sean are inviting the community to join them for one final send-off.

On Saturday, all taps will be priced at £3 a pint all day and night, giving customers the chance to raise a glass and celebrate five successful years together.

The owners said: “We would like to welcome you all for one final drink this Saturday, October, 4th, before we close our doors for good. Thank-you to everyone for five great years. Let;s give the place one last party.”

The owners stress that while Shickers will close under their management they hope the next chapter for the venue will be just as successful under new hands. Enquiries about the sale are being invited directly through the pub’s social media page.