A 20 stone 'secret snacker' who hid his bad eating habits from his wife by purchasing fatty food on his credit card has lost nearly half his body weight.

Mark Fettes, 44, would have up to four pizza, kebab, or Chinese takeaways a week and would secretly eat snacks, hiding them from his wife Nikki whilst working from home.

He would also order a fast-food breakfast delivery or as soon as Nikki left for work.

At his heaviest, Mark weighed 130.6kg which was when he noticed his health suffering - he was given high blood pressure medication for and was later diagnosed with type 2 diabetes which "worried" him.

But since joining Slimming World, he has almost halved his weight to 12st 3lbs and he says health benefits have come with it - including stopping his diabetes and coming off his blood pressure meds.

Mark said: "I’d buy the snacks with my credit card so Nikki wouldn’t find out.

“I’d sometimes nip to the local shop and buy five or six microwave burgers, a large bag of cheese balls and a two-litre bottle of cola.

"I was just an overweight guy going through the motions, not thinking much about my health or how I looked - now I feel like a completely new man.

"Being active and outdoors again isn’t just good for my body – it’s lifted my whole outlook on life.

"Since I’ve lost weight, the impact on my everyday life has been incredible – I’m healthier, full of energy and I feel much more confident.

"My health has turned around completely – doctors used to be worried I’d have a heart attack, now I’ve come off my blood pressure medication and I’ve even stopped snoring and sleep much better.”

Tech Guru Mark, from Fleetwood decided to take action against his weight loss when joining his local Slimming World group in May last year.

Mark said he has "tried" the weight loss programme before but "stopped going after three weeks" and never "followed the plan".

He has also told how his doctor suggested him to try Slimming World on a 12-week referral programme but it wasn't until Nikki wanted to join a group that Mark signing up intially just going to her "support" her.

Mark said: “When we arrived I met Sarah, our Consultant, my view soon changed.

"There was such an electric atmosphere and everything clicked.

"There were lots of other guys there who were so supportive and I was blown away by everyone’s journeys.

"I left feeling inspired and feeling that I could really make this work.”

In his first week Mark lost eight pounds - he also received specialist help from Diabetes UK to help deal with his condition.

Mark now says his relationship with food has "totally changed" and he has "fully embraced new habits" so he can keep the weight off "forever".

Mark said: "We cook from scratch so much nowadays, with lots of lean meat and vegetables.

Since losing weight the tech wizz also says he is fitter than I’ve ever been revealing his is now a regular at the gym and even run there and back most days.

He said: “I led a very sedentary lifestyle before, working from home and sitting down for eight hours.

"The most exercise I did was a walk at the weekend and some housework.

"My fitness was non-existent and I'd be lucky to manage 10 minutes walking on a treadmill.”

“At the start, I couldn’t even entertain the idea of any exercise.

"As I started losing weight though I began to move more by getting off my chair and walking around the house and going for regular brisk walks.

"After a month I realised I was enjoying fitness again – I used to work out in my 20’s but had stopped.

“These days, I’m fitter than I’ve ever been – I’m a regular at the gym and even run there and back most days.

"My favourite way to start the day is a run along the seafront before work.

He can also fit into to clothes he wants to wear rather than relying on "basic" supermarket items.

Mark’s experience backs up research published in the journal Archives of Diabetes & Obesity showing that people with type 2 diabetes can improve their diabetes management by making healthy lifestyle changes and losing weight.

The research revealed, of the members surveyed, 33.9% of those with type 2 diabetes reported their diabetes had gone into remission.

This increased to 51% for those who’d lost at least 10% of their body weight and 61% were able to reduce or stop taking their diabetes medication.

Diabetes UK estimates that 1.3 million people are currently living with type 2 diabetes but are yet to be diagnosed.

Dr Sarah-Elizabeth Bennett, Senior Research Associate at Slimming World, says: “The improvements Mark has made to his health are incredible and our research shows many members experience similar outcomes."

Sarah Wells runs the Fleetwood Slimming World group and is Mark’s Consultant. She says: “To think it was a year ago that Mark joined my group – it’s been incredible to see his progress.

"I’m so very proud of him.”