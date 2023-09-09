So I may be the last person in the world to get an air fryer, but determined to find out what all the fuss was about I glady accepted the opportunity to try out the new CHEFREE AFW20 Air Fryer double compartment with visible window.

Chefree are experts in smart kitchen appliances and this air fryer is designed to cook tastier food in less time and with less fat making it an easy to use and healthy option. However, the AFW20 air fryer can do more than just fry, it also grills, roasts, toasts, bakes, dehydrates, and even reheats.

It can make everything from breakfast to dessert effortlessly and quickly with eight one-touch cooking presets such as Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil etc.

I have to admit I was very sceptical that it really could do all the things it boasts but it really has changed the way I prepare food.

The new Chefree AFW20 double compartment air fryer

It took a bit of trial and error, getting the settings and timings right but after a couple of weeks I had it mastered.

You name it I’ve air fried it. I love chicken and is takes just a matter of minutes to rustle up a tasty fillet, I’ve done jacket potatoes, warmed up takeaways the day after, I even made cheese on toast.

It really is a game changer and anything that also saves on my energy bill is a winner in my eyes.

The Chefree AFW20 is available from Amazon for £159.99.

It doesn't just air fry.

The AFW20 features a viewing window in the front of the basket and, together with the internal light, it allows users to keep an eye on what’s cooking without having to open the basket and let heat escape. With a large 2X4L dual-draw, the air fryer can effortlessly cook two foods at once. Users can cook main courses and side dishes at the same time, faster and easier, so no back-to-back cooking required. It’s the perfect size for feeding 6-8 people with enough space for a chicken of up to 2kg, 2kg chips and more. Thanks to the independent frying baskets, with SYNC Finish Function, users can use different programmes, times and temperatures in each drawer with the food cooked and ready at the same time. Ideal for cooking a complete meal for the family with minimal effort required.

The dual independent cooking with 360° rapid air circulation technology creates delicious foods that is crispy outside and juicy inside in minutes and makes the family’s favourite fried foods with up to 90% less oil than traditional frying. With energy costs soaring and the cost of living crisis, users will be happy to know that the AFW20 can also save up to 80% on energy. A much cheaper option than a traditional oven or fryer and the flexible crisper tray encourages food to cook quicker for deliciously tender inside and browned so less time consuming too.

