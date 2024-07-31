Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The humble pub; it’s the beating heart of our communities.

I’ll certainly raise a glass to that.

In recent years we have sadly seen the demise of the industry across the country after being hit by the pandemic and a surge in the cost of living resulting in reduced demand.

Plus a generation of drinkers with different lifestyles (Netflix at home and a fridge full of beers) or, indeed, a young generation of non-drinkers.

Great value for money at the Bay Horse in Thornton

But, from our recent trip to one local watering hole, I was delighted to see it looks like people are finding their way back to the pub.

The Bay Horse in Thornton was full of vibrancy and bursting with community feel.

We visited one Saturday afternoon recently after a trip to nearby Wyre Estuary Country Park in Stanah.

It was the perfect stop-off after building dens in the wood, kicking the football around and exploring the park.

A classic burger at the Bay Horse

We’d booked ahead on the website – and glad we had as it was already bustling when we arrived for our 5pm sitting.

The historic pub on Station Road underwent a massive refurbishment earlier this year.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area have given the pub a new lease of life.

As well as the new look, the menu has also seen a revamp.

Trying out the sizzling salmon dish

The Bay Horse is part of the Sizzling Pub and Grill chain so as well as its signature sizzling dishes, there’s also comforting pub grub like the chicken and mushroom pie and global flavours like a Japanese-inspired crispy katsu prawns.

Our two youngest children chose off the children’s menu, which offers fantastic deals for families: a main, dessert and a drink for £4.49 (for under 5s) or £5.49 (over 5s). Plus a Kids Eat for £1 offer runs Monday to Friday from 3pm (or 12pm in the school holidays) when an adult main meal is bought.

Our son opted for chicken dippers, fries and corn on the cob while our four-year-old daughter tucked into pasta with tomato sauce, garlic bread and her choice of a veg side… beans. I don’t think she’s destined for Master Chef with that combination, but she enjoyed her choice!

The hubby couldn’t resist a pub classic of a double fried buttermilk chicken burger (£9.29) which came in a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and burger sauce, and served with skin-on fries. He gave it a big thumbs up.

Build your own sundae was a fun dessert for the kids

I tried a fish dish off the sizzling menu (£13.29). The vegetables – a mix of red onions, peppers, tomatoes and tenderstem broccoli – arrive sizzling on a skillet, with the promise that if it’s not sizzling when served then the pub will replace your meal. Mine was sizzling away with a chunky, perfectly cooked piece of Cajun-style salmon laid on top of the bed of vegetables and a bowl of basmati rice on the side. I’d return just to taste that again.

The children had room for dessert, and were delighted with their chocolate fudge cake served warm with vanilla ice cream and Belgian chocolate sauce (£5.49) and a brilliant ‘build your own’ sundae with ice cream with milk and white chocolate buttons, fresh strawberries, and chocolate sauce.