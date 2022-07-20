It’s at the gateway to the town and has a prime position on the main road, close to Freeport, which means it benefits from passing trade and the locals love it, particularly for the carveries.

But this time, for us, there was no family, or carvery.

Taking advantage of a child free night we headed out for tea after work, delighted at the prospect of no cooking.

Traditional fish and chips at the Three Lights in Fleetwood.

The Three Lights never fails to please.

As it was a hot day, we did find it fairly quiet inside, but it’s not normally like that.

Even on those busier days though, it’s not a place where you feel hemmed in, there’s always space to move and whichever table you are seated at - it feels like your own.

This time we chose a window seat and ordered a couple of pints.

Gammon steak came with pineapple, fried egg, chips, peas and tomato at the Three Lights in Fleetwood

The service is always second to none and within no time at all our order was being taken.

The menu is extensive and they have a fantastic two for one deal – cheapest meal free, basically.

Mexican Nachos to share were ordered to compliment the pints while we enjoyed the peace of a quiet pub. They were loaded with nacho cheese sauce, melted mature cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and finished with jalapeños. A generous portion but enough for two.

My husband ordered the gammon and as I was writing a review about an eatery in my home fishing town of Fleetwood, I decided to find out what the fish and chips were like.

Three Lights, Fleetwood

The impeccable service swiftly continued as our nacho bowl was cleared away before the mains arrived.

The fish and chips were described on the menu as hand battered Atlantic cod and chips – a large cod fillet battered in-house with their famous Marston’s Pedigree beer batter.

When ordering anything which is described as large or at the other end of the spectrum as a light bite, you do wonder if your ideas of a large or small portion match theirs.

This one surpassed any misconceptions. The cod fillet was huge. It came on a bed of chips and mushy peas, a pot of tartre sauce and as I like it – piping hot.

The fish was beautiful – white flakes of meaty cod wrapped in a light, delicious batter. There was even a slice of bread and butter.

I ploughed through but it beat me in the end and I couldn’t finish it.

The gammon was equally good. It was 8oz and topped with a fried free-range egg and a pineapple slice, half a grilled tomato, garden peas and chips.

Suffice to say we were both full so skipped the dessert but I know the kids love the chocolate brownies. The bill came to a respectable £38.