Pubs of Blackpool: The top 30 old-school traditional classic Blackpool pubs you need to visit

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:53 BST

Blackpool is built on entertainment and where there’s entertainment, there’s always a good pub nearby.

From the backstreets to the seafront the town still has plenty of proper, old-school boozers that have stood the test of time.

Sticky carpets, pints of bitter, pool tables and jukeboxes - take us back to the days when Blackpool pubs were packed with locals, holidaymakers, and characters you’d never forget. When a quiet pint could turn into a singalong, and strangers quickly became mates.

These were the days when Blackpool’s working men and women and thousands of seasonal workers would crowd into their local for a pint after a long shift. The laughs were loud, the stories were good and the beer was cheap.

And while Blackpool’s pub scene has evolved with stylish bars, themed venues and modern gastropubs springing up there’s still a place for those classic, no-nonsense, proper pubs. You know the kind: darts on the wall, old photos behind the bar and a landlord who’s been there longer than most of the regulars.

Some pubs have survived since the early 1900s others have been going strong since the heyday of summer season variety shows and bingo halls. They’ve weathered the storms, the smoking bans and the rise and fall of nightlife trends.

So whether you’re a local, a returning visitor or just curious about where to find a pint with character, join us as we celebrate the best old-school pubs still standing in Blackpool today.

The Mitre Hotel at 3 West Street, Blackpool, was rated five on June 11. The Mitre in West Street is not only one of the oldest, dating back to 1898, it is also one of the smallest.

1. The Mitre

The Mitre Hotel at 3 West Street, Blackpool, was rated five on June 11. The Mitre in West Street is not only one of the oldest, dating back to 1898, it is also one of the smallest. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
341 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JR. The Gynn pub as it is now. But there has been a building on this site since 1770 although it was the 1850s before it became a pub

2. The Gynn Pub and Restaurant

341 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JR. The Gynn pub as it is now. But there has been a building on this site since 1770 although it was the 1850s before it became a pub | National World

Photo Sales
231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH. The Manchester. It was originally a hotel and there's evidence that it was up for sale in 1846 so it dates back at least that far.

3. The Manchester

231-233 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 6AH. The Manchester. It was originally a hotel and there's evidence that it was up for sale in 1846 so it dates back at least that far. | Google

Photo Sales
Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool. The No 4 used to be called the Eagles Nest and goes right back to the 19th Century

4. No4.

Freemasons Hotel Layton Road, Blackpool. The No 4 used to be called the Eagles Nest and goes right back to the 19th Century | Google

Photo Sales
Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AF. The Washington in Topping Street dates back to 1875

5.

Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AF. The Washington in Topping Street dates back to 1875 | Google

Photo Sales
58 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5BW. Lifeboat Inn dates back to the early 19th century when it was originally called Wylies Hotel.

6. Lifeboat Inn new

58 Foxhall Rd, Blackpool FY1 5BW. Lifeboat Inn dates back to the early 19th century when it was originally called Wylies Hotel. | Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPubsHolidaymakersBeerBars
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice