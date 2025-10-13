From the backstreets to the seafront the town still has plenty of proper, old-school boozers that have stood the test of time.
Sticky carpets, pints of bitter, pool tables and jukeboxes - take us back to the days when Blackpool pubs were packed with locals, holidaymakers, and characters you’d never forget. When a quiet pint could turn into a singalong, and strangers quickly became mates.
These were the days when Blackpool’s working men and women and thousands of seasonal workers would crowd into their local for a pint after a long shift. The laughs were loud, the stories were good and the beer was cheap.
And while Blackpool’s pub scene has evolved with stylish bars, themed venues and modern gastropubs springing up there’s still a place for those classic, no-nonsense, proper pubs. You know the kind: darts on the wall, old photos behind the bar and a landlord who’s been there longer than most of the regulars.
Some pubs have survived since the early 1900s others have been going strong since the heyday of summer season variety shows and bingo halls. They’ve weathered the storms, the smoking bans and the rise and fall of nightlife trends.
So whether you’re a local, a returning visitor or just curious about where to find a pint with character, join us as we celebrate the best old-school pubs still standing in Blackpool today.