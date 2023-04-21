Seniors Fish & Chips currently has nine takeaways across the Fylde Coast and it is finally making the move into Preston for its 10th premises.

Announcing the new shop on Facebook this morning (April 21), the owner Alastair Horabin, from Fleetwood, said the takeaway will offer delivery and open in the Autumn, after a “full and much needed” refurbishment of the current site.

Explaining why the takeaway is not opening sooner, Alastair wrote: “I never [want to] hear the phrase ‘they’ve got too big now or they use to be good when they had a few’, hence the time being given to make sure I deliver a great spring / summer season, well trained Seniors staff & a fresh new fully refurbished store ready to take Preston by storm!”

Popular Fylde Coast takeaway Seniors Fish & Chips is opening a Preston branhc. Pictured is the Seniors owner Alastair Horabin.

Alastair, whose in-laws run HWR accountants on Blackpool Road, said: “I've been in negotiation for that site for what feels like forever, so it's been a long process, and I'm just glad it's finally done, and we can now start looking forward to coming to Preston, getting the great team of people together, and bringing our fish and chips to the city.

"My wife is a Preston girl so we know the area and I'm really happy that we're going to Preston. I hope in the future we’ll see a little bit of growth in the city, I think there's a huge market and there's great people that will love the brand and love the offers and the value for money that we do bring.”

Seniors Fish & Chips will be creating around 10 or 15 jobs in Preston, and that will include two delivery teams. They are actively looking for a senior manager, and anyone interested should email their CV to [email protected]

The new Seniors Fish & Chips will be on the site of the former Ingol Fish & Chips, and Alastair says the meerkats are definitely going...

The senior management job is a 40 hours a week full time contract, with discounted food, a pension and a salary of £11.15+ up to £1 per hour weekly bonus. The latest closing time is 8pm, and the manager will get three nights and one weekend day off every week.

Seniors currently has nine stores in Blackpool, Thornton, Lytham, Poulton, St Anne's, Bispham and Wesham.