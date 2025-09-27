Popular Thornton restaurant has launched a new autumnal menu

Twelve Restaurant is inviting diners to experience its October Bib Gourmand menu, celebrating seasonal flavours and exceptional value at a venue recognised by the Michelin Guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

October Bib Gourmand Menu Launches at Twelve Restaurant. The restaurant is proud to hold the Michelin Bib Gourmand award and is offering a specially crafted menu designed by Head Chef Graham Floyd, combining quality ingredients with a touch of indulgence.

The new menu will be available Wednesday to Saturday throughout October and provides an affordable fine-dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diners can enjoy three courses for £34 per person or a special option for couples at £88, which includes a bottle of house wine.

Chef Graham Floyd has designed the menu with a focus on seasonal ingredients, ensuring each dish highlights the best flavours of the autumn months.

Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar launch new autumnal menu. | nw

From carefully selected starters to satisfying mains and indulgent desserts the menu looks like it would provide a balanced and memorable dining experience.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand award celebrates restaurants that offer exceptional food at reasonable prices, distinguishing Twelve Restaurant as a standout destination for both locals and visitors seeking a fine dining experience without the premium price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combination of seasonal creativity, expertly prepared dishes and Michelin-recognised quality makes the October Bib Gourmand menu a highlight of the restaurant’s calendar.

Starters include: celeriac and roast garlic soup (N) toasted hazelnuts, pancetta ‘hot smoked’ salmon scotch egg sriracha mayo, fennel slaw Lancashire cheese gougere (V) onion jam.

Mains include: braised beef featherblade ‘bourguignon’,champ mash, crispy shallots herby stuffed chicken breast kiev leg, mushroom cream sauce & cod loin thai yellow curry sauce, pak choi vegetable wellington (V) roast carrot, whipped feta.

New desserts include: pumpkin and pecan cobbler (N) vanilla ice cream 'tiramisu cheesecake'.