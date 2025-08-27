Popular new health stop celebrates grand opening with food deal

The Bowl on Abingdon Street is bringing healthy eating to the heart of town with wholesome bowls, hot drinks and a fitness-inspired menu.

The Bowl, the new health-focused spot on Abingdon Street is launching a wallet-friendly deal aimed at locals and health-conscious visitors: any healthy bowl plus any hot drink for £9.95.

It’s an instant crowd-pleaser, savvy for commuters, gym-goers and families who want a nutritious quick bite without breaking the bank.

Opened this summer on 21 Abingdon Street, The Bowl has already been turning heads with a colourful menu of protein-packed smoothies, customisable bowls and light, wholesome meals.

The menu spans acai and yoghurt breakfast bowls to heartier combos like chicken and rice and mix-and-match bowls featuring salmon, chickpeas and fresh salad - all easy to tailor for dietary needs.

Owner Sercan Dinc, a full-time martial arts instructor and black belt, says the venture grew out of his passion for fitness and nutrition.

He designed the café to marry clean, functional food with a modern, relaxed space where customers can grab a post-workout shake or a mindful lunch.

The Bowl’s beverage selection goes beyond standard coffee too with protein smoothies, cold-pressed juices and matcha-style options included in the lineup.

The £9.95 offer - any healthy bowl plus any hot drink, makes it easy to sample what The Bowl does best: balanced flavours and filling portions that don’t feel like compromise.

Pair an acai or grain bowl with a hot latte, matcha or speciality coffee for a satisfying combo that hits protein, fibre and warmth in one go.

Located in the heart of Abingdon Street, the venue blends minimalist design with cosy seating, making it a handy stop for a quick meet-up or a focused solo lunch.

The team is also working toward delivery options via Just Eat, so the deal should soon be available for takeaway or delivery too.