Popular independent restaurant hit by vandalism again in ongoing struggle

Twisted Indian restaurant on Clifton Street has once again fallen victim to vandalism, a repeat blow that underscores the fragility of small businesses navigating already tough trading conditions.

This comes just after they were nominated Blackpool’s Twisted Indian Street Food flew the Fylde coast flag as a finalist for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

For independent venues like this popular local spot the costs extend far beyond replacing glass or repainting a wall as every incident means lost trading hours, shaken staff morale, higher insurance premiums and the creeping sense that a hard-won customer base can slip away if people start to feel the area isn’t safe.

Residents and traders say the problem isn’t isolated. In comments shared locally on Facebook, frustration is boiling over at what many perceive as a lack of effective deterrents.

Blackpool Gazette approached Twisted Indian for comment but we are still yet to hear back. It appears that the vandalism occurred a few days ago and the window appears to be cracked.

Twisted Indian Streetfood restaurant in Blackpool. | Third party

One local resident said: “Sadly it’s a regular occurrence around Blackpool town centre and the local council don’t do anything to help businesses prevent it, the fact that the cameras are unmanned because they can’t get volunteers to watch them doesn’t help.

“To top that off whenever the police try to get footage from the control centre, they get nowhere so they then rely on other local businesses and residents with cctv for clues.”

It’s a raw assessment, but one that echoes a broader sentiment among shopkeepers who feel they are footing the bill for a problem beyond their control.

When vandalism becomes cyclical, confidence erodes: diners hesitate, evening footfall drops and the hospitality ecosystem - suppliers, performers, nearby bars - feel the ripple effects.

Twisted Indian’s ordeal also highlights a familiar gap between policy and practice. CCTV networks and town-centre strategies exist on paper, but they depend on staffing, maintenance and fast cooperation when crimes occur. Without those pieces, the promised safety net can look threadbare.

Blackpool’s independents are part of what gives the town centre its character. Protecting them isn’t just about preventing broken windows; it’s about safeguarding livelihoods, preserving choice for residents and visitors and ensuring that businesses like Twisted Indian don’t have to choose between resilience and survival.