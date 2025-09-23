Ice-cream loving locals submitted an avalanche of requests to Tootsie’s ice cream parlour and coffee shop to bring back one of their specials.

The beloved puppy cups are back and relaunching this Autumn. Starting Friday, September, 26 the full collection of all seven pups will once again be available and they won’t be going anywhere until the end of October.

Tootsies puppy cups. | third party

Whether you have your favourite pup you’ve missed or would like to try them all this is your chance. These playful, pup-themed treats aren’t just a feast for the eyes, they deliver the creamy, premium ice cream flavour Tootsie’s is known for wrapped up with character and charm.

Tootsie’s will also have Halloween Sundaes bringing together ghostly decorations, rich sauces and wickedly indulgent toppings. It’s that perfect balance of fun and flavour.

Owner, Carrie Tootell said: “We also did a Labubu sundae over the summer which were also very popular. We are launching a Halloween sundae from this weekend which we do every October.

“These are a Halloween themed cup which we fill with ice cream and top with whippy cream, sauce and sweets. We have a full food and drinks menu from full breakfast, paninis, omelettes and jacket potatoes to freshly made pancakes with various sweet and savoury toppings.

“We also make our own homemade cakes. We also do homemade milkshakes, tea and coffee and specialty hot chocolates and lattes.”

Tootsies ice cream parlour and coffee shop. | nw

Tootsies is loacted at - Tootsies Ice Cream, Bridge Court, Liverpool Road, Little Hoole, Preston, PR4 5JT.

Tootsie’s doesn’t just serve up ice cream they also love getting their community involved through fun competitions.

A recent highlight has been their Invent a Flavour contest which invited customers to dream up their own imaginative creations. The response was overwhelming with dozens of clever and quirky ideas.

Owner Carrie Tootell said: “My mum and dad bought me an ice cream van to pay my way through university where I was studying Journalism. I got bitten by the ice cream bug and decided that after I graduated I wanted to continue in the ice cream industry.

Tootsies ice cream parlour and coffee shop. | nw

“My mum was running a recruitment agency at the time and we decided to buy the ice cream parlour in Little Hoole together. We’ve been going 18 years. The pup cups are a paw patrol themed cup which we fill with ice cream and top with whippy cream and sweets.

“They have been extremely popular this summer - we have regularly had queues outside the door when we open. We thought they had come to an end and was looking forward to launching our Halloween Sundaes in their place but we have had so many requests we’ve decided to bring them back! We open 7 days 10-5pm.”