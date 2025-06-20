Fleetwood’s food scene is about to get a bold new twist with the rise of Apocalyptic Grill - an independent food truck run by local Army veteran, who is combining military precision with a love of hearty, honest food.

Set against a backdrop of sizzling burgers and survivalist flair, Apocalyptic Grill is more than just a clever name. The owner of the truck who served in the Armed Forces said: “The concept is about creating good food for the end of the world - a fun, tongue-in-cheek nod to rugged, no-nonsense cooking in tough times.”

While the branding might be wild, the mission is rooted in something very real, quality and local pride.

Based in Fleetwood, Apocalyptic Grill specialises in outside catering and pop-up service, with a strong emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

New food truck Apocalyptic has been cooking up a storm. | Facebook/Apocalyptic

The owner said: “We’re committed to supporting Lancashire producers wherever possible. From our burger buns to our meat, we’re always looking to keep it local and fresh.”

The food truck has already been generating buzz on social media, especially with the recent announcement of their new burger packaging. Fans were quick to respond with hungry emojis and eager anticipation.

New burger packaging at Apocalyptic food truck that has been cooking up a storm. | Facebook/Apocalyptic

This Saturday, 3-7pm the grill will be firing up at Waters Edge Stanah car park an ideal opportunity for locals and visitors to get a taste of something different. They promise big flavours, generous portions and a few surprises for adventurous eaters.

The owner said: “It’s not just about feeding people, it’s about bringing people together. Whether it’s at a festival, a private event or just a Saturday evening in a car park, food has the power to build community.”

Burger from Apocalyptic food truck. | Facebook/Apocalyptic

With summer events and catering bookings already rolling in, Apocalyptic Grill looks set to become a fiery new favourite in the Fylde coast street food scene.

You can follow their journey and latest updates at: Apocalyptic Grill on Facebook.