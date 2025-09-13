Popular food truck Apocalyptic Grill expands with new breakfast menu and events
Fleetwood foodies now have a new reason to rise early as the Apocalyptic Grill food truck has launched breakfast service on Thursdays and Fridays outside Crimson Edge Martial Arts on Copse Road.
The mobile eatery is known for its hearty portions and bold flavours and is quickly becoming a local favourite.
Owners Sue and Hannah say the menu adapts weekly to suit customer tastes with a special featured every Friday.
The homemade Steak ‘n’ Bacon burger has already proved a hit. Owner, Sue said: “We use locally sourced, high-quality steak mince in our burgers seasoned only with our Apocalyptic Dust - no rubbish.”
“We have done a few local festivals and Scooter Rally's and charity events this year helping to raise money for SSAFA and Brian House.
“Our best sellers were our steak burgers and our pulled pig loaded crinkle chips. Hot dogs are a hit too.
“We are looking for festivals to attend next year and we attend all the local military events as I am a Royal Navy Veteran.
“I offer discounts to all HM Forced and Veterans as standard. We are also available for private events and work Christmas parties.”
The Apocalyptic Grill’s appeal lies not just in its menu, but in its personal touch. Being a veteran the owner has a strong connection to military events and often attends them across the region.
Looking ahead, the Apocalyptic Grill is keen to expand its presence at festivals next year. With a menu that evolves with customer feedback it promises fresh and exciting options every week.
For those in Fleetwood, Thursday and Friday mornings are now prime time to grab a locally sourced, flavour-packed meal from the Apocalyptic Grill.