Rayner Croft walked along Blackpool Promenade in the beautiful full-length dress, which was made entirely from leafy greens.

The model and activist posed as 'Lettuce Lady' on the Tower Headlands, to encourage people to cut down on meat and dairy for “Veganuary” and beyond.

Molly Elsdon, a PETA campaigner, told Blackpool Gazette: "We thought this was a beautiful way to encourage people to go vegan. Veganism is a really lovely thing to do, you're saving so many animals. It's better for you health, better for your environment, so what better way to promote veganism that with our beautiful lettuce lady here today."

It comes as Blackpool was just revealed to be one of the least vegan cities in the UK.

READ MORE: Eating meat is not a 'dealbreaker' for vegan Married At First Sight contestant Jenna Robinson. PETA Senior Campaigns Manager, Kate Werner, said: "Today, supermarkets and restaurants have heaps of delicious vegan options, meaning it’s never been easier to choose kindness over cruelty. PETA encourages everyone to turn over a new leaf by going vegan in 2024 to benefit animals, the planet, and their own health.”

For an online vegan starter kit, recipe ideas and advice on how to adopt a vegan diet, visit the PETA website.