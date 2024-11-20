OpenTable names the Top 100 restaurants in the UK - according to diners
- OpenTable has announced its Top 100 restaurant list
- Restaurants in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and more have been included
- The list has been ‘created by diners, for diners’
Restaurant booking website OpenTable has unveiled its list of the Top 100 Restaurants, which has been created by diners.
OpenTable has analysed reviews from diners to determine the list, which includes spots in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and more.
From fine dining restaurants to casual settings, these food establishments are the ones with the highest-rated reviews.
Check out OpenTable’s full list of the Top 100 restaurants in the UK below.
Cafe Boheme
Aberdeen
The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling
Windsor
Fiume Restaurant
Wolverhampton
Opheem
Birmingham
The Greyhound Pub & Dining
Beaconsfield
The Chef’s Table
Chester
The White Horse
Churton
Argoe
Penzance
Stones Restaurant
Matlock
Emilia
Ashburton
Harry’s Restaurant
Exeter
The Elephant Restaurant
Torquay
Landgate Bistro
Rye
Mamma Roma Ristorante
Leith Walk
Butchershop
Glasgow
Little SoHo Jordanhill
Glasgow
Number 16 Restaurant
Glasgow
Lumiére
Cheltenham
Quince Westgate
Westgate-On-Sea
Sortrio’s Bar and Restaurant
Folkestone
Twenty Seven Harbour Street
Broadstairs
Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton
Howgill
Michael Wan’s Mandarin
Blackpool
Ole Ole Tapas
Lincoln
123V Browns
Mayfair
64 Goodge Street
Fitzrovia
Andrew Edmunds
Soho
Bife
Aldgate
Blacklock Soho
Soho
Caraffini Restaurant
Chelsea
Ciullosteria
Balham
Clos Maggiore
Covent Garden
Cloth Restaurant
Farringdon
CORE by Clare Smyth
Notting Hill
Cornus
Victoria
Danieru Sushi
Chelsea
Daphne’s
South Kensington
Farrang London
Highbury/Islington
Ffiona’s Restaurant
Kensington
Florencio Pizza
Marylebone
Frog by Adam Handling
Covent Garden
Gauthier
Soho
Harwood Arms
Fulham
Hill & Szrok
Dalston
Indigo at One Aldwych
Covent Garden
Jolene Newington Green
Stoke Newington
Kai
Mayfair
Kutir
Chelsea
Marcus Kitchen & Bar
Enfield
Min Jiang
Kensington
Myrtle Restaurant
Chelsea
Ognisko
South Kensington
Portland Restaurant
Marylebone
Restaurant St. Barts
Farringdon
Restaurant Story
London Bridge
Scott’s
Mayfair
Silo London
Hackney
Smiths Restaurant
Wapping
St. John Smithfield
Farringdon
Sushi Tonari
Mayfair
The Fox & Pheasant
Chelsea
The French Table
Surbiton
The Ledbury
Notting Hill
The Lore of Land
Fitzrovia
The Mayfair Chippy
Mayfair
The Parakeet
Kentish Town
The Plimsoll
Highbury
The Quality Chop House
Farringdon
Three Sheets
Soho
Trinity
Clapham
Trivet
London Bridge
Westerns London
Holloway
Zephr
Notting Hill
ZOILO Restaurant
Marylebone
Bar San Juan
Chorlton
Erst
Manchester
Hawksmoor
Manchester
Higher Ground
Manchester
Onda Pasta Bar
Manchester
The Ivy Asia, Spinningfields
Manchester
21
Newcastle upon Tyne
Bouchon Bistrot
Newcastle upon Tyne
No.59 Restaurant @ Townhouse Morpeth
Morpeth
Peace and Loaf Restaurant
Newcastle upon Tyne
St Vincent
Newcastle upon Tyne
The French Quarter
Newcastle upon Tyne
The Potted Lobster Abersoch
Pwllheli
Saga Kitchen & Cellar
Belfast
Butterflies Bar & Kitchen
Pontypool
Janet’s
Pontypridd
The Brook Bistro
Cardiff
Clava Restaurant
West Byfleet
Nisou Reigate
Reigate
The Cat Inn
East Grinstead
The Fig Tree Restaurant
Haywards Heath
Bavette
Leeds
Betty’s Café Tea Rooms
Harrogate
Norman’s Neighbourhood Kitchen
Grange Room
Shibden Mill Inn
Halifax
Vivido Bar & Restaurant
Harrogate
For more information on OpenTable, please visit its website.
