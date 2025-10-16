After months of planning and a leap of faith 24-year-old Jasmine Perry is bringing her dream to life with Ottie, a new coffee and bagel shop set to open on November 1.

Nestled in the heart of Poulton-le-Fylde town, Ottie is almost ready to open its doors and the excitement is brewing.

Set to be located at 10 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton, which used to be the Takeaway No 10.

Whilst it is still under construction there will be more revealed at a later date into what the theme will be when they have their grand opening on November 1.

At just 24, Jasmine has already taken a bold leap. After working with the NHS as a medicine governance facilitator she made the courageous decision to open a coffee shop.

10 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, where the new cafe Ottie will be opening soon. | google

Jasmine said: “Ottie is still undergoing some final touches but we’re excitied to open soon on November 1.

“I recently left my 9-5 job with the NHS, where I worked as a medicine governance facilitator to pursue my dream of opening my own coffee shop with a unique twist.

“We can’t wait to welcome our first customers.”

The coffee beans come from Duffin’s a Lake District roastery that hand roasts each batch in-house, preserving both freshness and flavour.

Ottie’s menu reflects Jasmine’s dedication to quality and creativity. Customers can expect hot and cold bagels with hearty breakfast or lunchtime fillings and brownies and a playful new favourite - waffle lollies, served with your choice of toppings and sauces. And, of course, no cafe would be complete without expertly brewed coffee and matcha.

