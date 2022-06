Nile, a takeaway at 112 Poulton Street, Kirkham, was given the score after assessment on May 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Fylde's 76 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating.

And The Cabin, a takeaway at The Cabin Cornford Road, Blackpool was also given four.

