Oktoberfest at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool - here are 18 pictures of the brilliant Bavarian-style event
Blackpool’s Winter Gardens played host to its first-ever Oktoberfest on Saturday – and it’s fair to say, judging by our pictures, a great time was had by all!
By Jon Peake
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:31 am
Oktoberfest is one of Europe’s largest indoor Bavarian-style festivals. The mega-popular event, attended by hundreds of happy stein swiggers at the Winter Gardens, included a showcase some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world, a large selection of traditional German foods plus two-pint steins and bench seating.
Enjoy the pictures!
