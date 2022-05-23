Nine of the best sandwich shops in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Nine of the best sandwich shops in Blackpool according to Google reviews as British Sandwich Week (May 22-28) kicks off

To celebrate British Sandwich Week this week (May 22-28), we have compiled a list of some of the best sandwich shops in Blackpool.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:23 pm

Every year British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble sandwich in all its glory as well as the contribution that the sandwich industry makes to the economy. The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association is the trade body behind the celebratory week.

Here are nine of the finest butty makers in Blackpool according to Google reviews – all with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 20 reviews.

1. The Baker and The Butler's Sandwich Shop

The Baker and The Butler's Sandwich Shop in Grasmere Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 290470

2. Slice Sandwich Box

Slice Sandwich Box in Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 43 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 592737

3. Jacqui's Sandwich Shop

Jacqui's Sandwich Shop in Coronation Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 46 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 290229

4. Crumbs Sandwich Shop

Crumbs Sandwich Shop in Holmfield Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 46 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 352333

