Nine of the best sandwich shops in Blackpool according to Google reviews as British Sandwich Week (May 22-28) kicks off

Every year British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble sandwich in all its glory as well as the contribution that the sandwich industry makes to the economy. The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association is the trade body behind the celebratory week.
Here are nine of the finest butty makers in Blackpool according to Google reviews – all with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 20 reviews.
1. The Baker and The Butler's Sandwich Shop
The Baker and The Butler's Sandwich Shop in Grasmere Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 290470
Photo: site
2. Slice Sandwich Box
Slice Sandwich Box in Red Bank Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 43 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 592737
Photo: Google
3. Jacqui's Sandwich Shop
Jacqui's Sandwich Shop in Coronation Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 46 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 290229
Photo: Google
4. Crumbs Sandwich Shop
Crumbs Sandwich Shop in Holmfield Road has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 46 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 352333
Photo: Google