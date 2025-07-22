New 'The Bowl' is set to bring fresh energy to Abingdon Street with protein smoothies and healthy eats
Abingdon Street is about to get a whole lot healthier. A brand-new health-focused eatery. The Bowl is set to open its doors very soon promising a fresh take on wellness.
Tapping into the growing demand for cleaner, functional food options, The Bowl is set to become a go to destination for health conscious locals, busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts.
Whether you're popping in post gym for a high protein shake or grabbing a nutrient packed snack on your lunch break, the venue is designed to offer quick, delicious options without compromising on quality.
For those looking to hydrate with a purpose, The Bowl’s beverage lineup could include cold-pressed juices, matcha lattes, kombuchas and wellness shots, each tailored to support immunity, digestion or mental clarity.
Located in the heart of Abingdon Street, The Bowl combines modern, minimalist design with cosy seating and a relaxed atmosphere from the outside. It’s ideal for catching up with friends or enjoying a moment of calm in a hectic day.
A local resident said: “I’m really looking forward to trying here when next in Blackpool!”
Another resident said: “I like it as it’s healthy and different. If they deliver I would definitley visit as I’m sick of eating rubbish. There’s no good food near me.”
With its official opening just around the corner, The Bowl is already generating buzz as a welcome addition to Abingdon Street’s food scene - one that prioritises health without sacrificing flavor.
