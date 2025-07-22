New 'The Bowl' is set to bring fresh energy to Abingdon Street with protein smoothies and healthy eats

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:15 BST
The Bowl is set to bring a wave of protein smoothies, healthy snacks and delicious beverages to Abingdon Street.

Abingdon Street is about to get a whole lot healthier. A brand-new health-focused eatery. The Bowl is set to open its doors very soon promising a fresh take on wellness.

Tapping into the growing demand for cleaner, functional food options, The Bowl is set to become a go to destination for health conscious locals, busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you're popping in post gym for a high protein shake or grabbing a nutrient packed snack on your lunch break, the venue is designed to offer quick, delicious options without compromising on quality.

The Bowl on Abingdon Street.placeholder image
The Bowl on Abingdon Street. | Blackpool Business News

For those looking to hydrate with a purpose, The Bowl’s beverage lineup could include cold-pressed juices, matcha lattes, kombuchas and wellness shots, each tailored to support immunity, digestion or mental clarity.

Located in the heart of Abingdon Street, The Bowl combines modern, minimalist design with cosy seating and a relaxed atmosphere from the outside. It’s ideal for catching up with friends or enjoying a moment of calm in a hectic day.

A local resident said: “I’m really looking forward to trying here when next in Blackpool!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another resident said: “I like it as it’s healthy and different. If they deliver I would definitley visit as I’m sick of eating rubbish. There’s no good food near me.”

With its official opening just around the corner, The Bowl is already generating buzz as a welcome addition to Abingdon Street’s food scene - one that prioritises health without sacrificing flavor.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice