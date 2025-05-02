New showbar Diamonds set to spread sparkle across Blackpool when it opens its doors in Queen Street in June
The new showbar Diamonds, whichoriginally opened in Birmingham but is relocating to Blackpool is due to open soon.
Billed as a bar like no other, the team at Diamonds are looking to serve food from June and also host a regular cabaret show including everything from singers, comedians to drag stars.
Later in the year they will be offering a three course meal and show option, nightly entertainment with full range of souvenirs to keep as a reminder of your special night.
With discounts for group bookings it is sure to be popular so call them now to reserve your seat remember seats are limited and booking is advised!
They are located on the end of Queen Street on the promenade so its easy to find.
Going forward they will have topless male waiters on certain nights so ideal for them special occasions or hen parties.