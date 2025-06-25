New rainbow coleslaw has been causing a stir at Mr Big's Spuds

A bold new take on a classic side dish has food fans flocking to Mr Big’s Spuds, where rainbow coleslaw is turning heads with its colourful crunch and fresh flavour.

A splash of colour and a whole lot of crunch - that’s what’s got food lovers talking at Mr Big’s Spuds where their latest creation- rainbow coleslaw is proving to be a big hit.

The vibrant new addition as a topping to the crispy jacket potatoes has become an instant favourite, drawing crowds not only for its eye-catching appearance but for its fresh, zingy flavour.

Featuring a medley of shredded red and green cabbage, orange carrot, yellow peppers and peppery radish, all tossed in a delicately tangy dressing this isn't your standard side dish.

Mr Big Spud’s special - A loaded Spud with sweet chilli chicken, a splash of mango drizzle, and some crunchy nachos to top it off. | Mr Big Spud's.

The coleslaw has been particularly popular with younger diners and families, who love the playful presentation and the balance of flavours.

But the team isn’t stopping there. They've taken to social media to ask their fans for suggestions on the next big coleslaw twist. Whether it's bold spices, fruit infusions or inventive dressings, Mr Big’s is open to experimenting with flavours and ingredients in search of the perfect slaw.

Mr Big’s Spuds is a stall most commonly seen at Norcross car boot but has been known to travel to other destinations across Blackpool such as Howdens on Mowbray drive and Whitehills Business Park.

Mr Big Spud's latest edition of rainbow coleslaw has been a hit at Norcross car boot. | Mr Big Spud's

A recent customer said: “I grabbed one today at howdens and got the curry spud it was banging. I will definitely be returning especially at the price too!”

Another recent customer said: “Absolutely stunning. Great customer service. Great value for money. Lot’s of options and plenty of toppings. I had the fluffiest potato with garlic butter, cheese, chicken curry and crispy onions all for £7.”