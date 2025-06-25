New rainbow coleslaw has been causing a stir at Mr Big's Spuds

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A bold new take on a classic side dish has food fans flocking to Mr Big’s Spuds, where rainbow coleslaw is turning heads with its colourful crunch and fresh flavour.

A splash of colour and a whole lot of crunch - that’s what’s got food lovers talking at Mr Big’s Spuds where their latest creation- rainbow coleslaw is proving to be a big hit.

The vibrant new addition as a topping to the crispy jacket potatoes has become an instant favourite, drawing crowds not only for its eye-catching appearance but for its fresh, zingy flavour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featuring a medley of shredded red and green cabbage, orange carrot, yellow peppers and peppery radish, all tossed in a delicately tangy dressing this isn't your standard side dish.

Mr Big Spud’s special - A loaded Spud with sweet chilli chicken, a splash of mango drizzle, and some crunchy nachos to top it off. placeholder image
Mr Big Spud’s special - A loaded Spud with sweet chilli chicken, a splash of mango drizzle, and some crunchy nachos to top it off. | Mr Big Spud's.

The coleslaw has been particularly popular with younger diners and families, who love the playful presentation and the balance of flavours.

But the team isn’t stopping there. They've taken to social media to ask their fans for suggestions on the next big coleslaw twist. Whether it's bold spices, fruit infusions or inventive dressings, Mr Big’s is open to experimenting with flavours and ingredients in search of the perfect slaw.

Mr Big’s Spuds is a stall most commonly seen at Norcross car boot but has been known to travel to other destinations across Blackpool such as Howdens on Mowbray drive and Whitehills Business Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mr Big Spud's latest edition of rainbow coleslaw has been a hit at Norcross car boot.placeholder image
Mr Big Spud's latest edition of rainbow coleslaw has been a hit at Norcross car boot. | Mr Big Spud's

A recent customer said: “I grabbed one today at howdens and got the curry spud it was banging. I will definitely be returning especially at the price too!”

Another recent customer said: “Absolutely stunning. Great customer service. Great value for money. Lot’s of options and plenty of toppings. I had the fluffiest potato with garlic butter, cheese, chicken curry and crispy onions all for £7.”

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice