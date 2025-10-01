Cafe Retro on Lytham Road is serving up homemade classics with a vintage twist and owner Steven Davis says the community support has been overwhelming.

Blackpool’s newest addition to the cafe scene, Cafe Retro has only been open a month, but already owner Steven Davis says he’s “overwhelmed with the support” from the local community.

Located on Lytham Road and open daily from 7am–3pm the quirky retro-style spot has quickly earned a reputation for hearty, home-cooked food and a warm welcome.

The idea became reality in July when while on holiday and feeling unwell, Steven stumbled across the cafe listing on his phone.

Cafe retro has quirky, bright and unique decor inside. | third party

He said: “Within 30 seconds this place popped up in Blackpool and within two weeks, I’d sold my business and was living here.

“It was kind of crazy midlife crisis vibes, but sometimes if you don’t do it, you’ll always keep wondering, what if?”

Though he originally trained as a chef, Steven spent 15 years running a cleaning business before opening a live music venue in West Yorkshire. The dream of running his own cafe, however, had been with him since he was 17.

The Cafe Retro Special Breakfast already has locals talking, featuring sausages, a full black pudding ring, and Steven’s signature handmade hash browns.

Even the toast is treated with care served with proper salted English butter. Beyond breakfast, the menu showcases his commitment to fresh, local produce.

Eggs Benedict with maple smoked bacon plus one of their amazing sausages & a portabello mushroom. | third party

Steven said: “We don’t own a microwave. Nothing is just thrown in and reheated. Everything’s handmade from the burgers to the southern fried chicken coating, which is my own recipe.”

The cafe’s personality extends to its bold decor. With orange and yellow hues, cat ornaments and mid-century touches.

Steven said: “We love our Cafe so much it’s never been about becoming rich! It’s about being happy and doing what you love.

“Seeing the same faces everyday, new faces, providing a service, safe & happy space to the community and supporting other local businesses is what we want to do.”

A local resident left a review, she said: “What a wonderful new cafe we have locally. This was the best breakfast I’ve had in Blackpool and I’ve tried most places in town.”