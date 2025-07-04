New Japanese restaurant joins forces with wine bar

A brand new collaboration in the heart of Blackpool sees Japanese eatery Kome Shokudo join forces with Le Plonk Wine Bar to serve up a limited edition menu pairing authentic Japanese flavours with expertly chosen wines - exclusively at Cedar Square.

A new wave of flavour has arrived in Blackpool as Kome Shoduko the town’s newest Japanese restaurant teams up with neighbouring Le Plonk Wine Bar to launch an exciting collaborative menu.

Nestled in the heart of Cedar Square this partnership blends traditional Japanese cuisine with expertly selected wines offering locals and visitors an exclusive new dining experience.

Kome Shokudo on Cedar Sqaure in Blackpool. | Tripadvisor

The KOME x Le Plonk WINE BAR Exclusive Menu promises a unique fusion of authentic Japanese dishes with fine wines all served in relaxed and stylish surroundings.

This collaboration between two passionate, independent businesses represents more than just good food and drink - it's about celebrating local entrepreneurship and creativity.

From delicate sushi to bold street style bites, each dish has been thoughtfully paired with wines that elevate every flavour, creating an unforgettable culinary journey.

Located at 6-7 Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP, the pairing menu is available exclusively at Le Plonk Wine Bar, giving guests the perfect excuse to explore the area’s growing food scene.

With both businesses sharing a commitment to quality and authenticity the menu is a proud reflection of what can happen when local talent collaborates.

In a time when supporting small local businesses matters more than ever this partnership is a testament to the power of community and shared vision.

At the heart of Kome Shoduko are two passionate individuals whose unique backgrounds and shared love for food have shaped every detail of the restaurant.

The founder of Kome, Mark was born into a family of fishermen in Hong Kong. Growing up by the sea he developed an early mastery of seafood and a deep appreciation for Japanese-style cooking.

His culinary journey has taken him through a variety of successful ventures in Hong Kong, including izakayas, Cantonese restaurants, Western fine dining and exclusive private kitchens.

His long-time collaborator, Ivy comes from a family of doctors but chose a different path. Drawn to the world of food and wine, Ivy has co-created restaurants with Mark throughout the years.

Mark said: “We fell in love with Blackpool at first sight. That’s why we opened Kome Shokudo, our very first traditional Japanese restaurant here.

“It’s a bold move, a fresh chapter - and no easy journey. We’re determined to bring authentic, fresh and flavourful dishes to your table.

“As a small independent business, we’re deeply grateful for every guest who walks through our door.”

Whether you're a seasoned sushi lover or simply looking for something differentthis Cedar Square collaboration is a must try.