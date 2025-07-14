New food venues that have recently opened in Blackpool/Fylde coast

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:34 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:35 BST

Blackpool and the Fylde Coast have seen an exciting wave of new food venues open over the past year, bringing fresh flavours, diverse atmospheres and renewed energy to the local dining scene.

From contemporary eateries along the promenade to cosy neighbourhood gems, these additions are helping to elevate the area’s reputation as a vibrant food destination.

What’s particularly exciting about these new openings is the variety they bring to the local food scene. Whether you’re in the mood for casual street food or a stylish night out, there’s something to suit every taste and occasion.

These venues are not only serving up fresh and creative menus, but they’re also creating inviting spaces that enhance the overall dining experience many with modern interiors, outdoor seating and live entertainment.

The rise of independent food venues also speaks to a broader shift in the region’s economic and cultural landscape. With more entrepreneurs investing in Blackpool and the surrounding towns, there’s a renewed sense of pride and ambition that’s helping to reshape the area’s identity.

As the local food scene continues to grow, it’s clear that Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are becoming a real hotspot for culinary innovation. Whether you're a long-time resident or just visiting for the weekend, there’s never been a better time to explore the new tastes and experiences popping up across the coast.

Cake Box to open on Talbot Road.

1. Cake Box

Cake Box to open on Talbot Road. | Facebook

The Grill Box in Lytham.

2. The Grill Box

The Grill Box in Lytham. | Tripadvisor

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken franchise to open in Blackpool.

3. Lucky B’s

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken franchise to open in Blackpool. | Lucky B's

New opening of Turkish takeaway Antalya Shawarma on Central Drive, Blackpool.

4. Antalya Shawarma

New opening of Turkish takeaway Antalya Shawarma on Central Drive, Blackpool. | Facebook

Kome Shokudo on Cedar Sqaure in Blackpool.

5. Kome Shokudo

Kome Shokudo on Cedar Sqaure in Blackpool. | Facebook

Trend Shawarma set to open on Church Street.

6. Trend Shawarma

Trend Shawarma set to open on Church Street. | Facebook

