New food hygiene ratings for Blackpool food outlets
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Blackpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Simon Drury
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:17 pm
Hotel & Apartments Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 124 Coronation Street, Blackpool was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 29.
And Tea and Vintage Tearoom, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 181-189 Church Street, Blackpool was given a score of four on July 29.
Clarence Hotel, 88 Preston New Road, Blackpool was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.