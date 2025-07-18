New flavours coming to Bispham as Zest of India opens this July

An exciting new dining destination is coming to Bispham as Zest of India prepares to open its doors on Monday, 22nd July and the local community is invited to be part of the celebration.

Located at 211 Bispham Road, the new restaurant promises to bring a fresh twist to Indian cuisine, blending traditional flavours with modern presentation in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you're in the mood for a relaxed dine-in experience, a convenient takeaway, or doorstep delivery, Zest of India has something for everyone.

To mark the grand opening, the restaurant is offering a 30% discount on all food bills for the first seven days.

This generous launch offer is available across all dining options, whether you’re sitting in, collecting or ordering for delivery within a 4.5-mile radius. Terms and conditions apply, but it’s an offer no curry lover will want to miss.

New twin restaurant opening in Bispham, Zest of India | Trip Advisor

Customers will also enjoy the flexibility of either bringing their own alcohol (subject to terms) or choosing from a fully licensed in-house bar, offering drinks to suit every taste and budget.

The team behind Zest of India are no strangers to quality and hospitality. Their vision for the Bispham venue is simple: to create a place where locals and visitors alike can enjoy authentic Indian dishes, exceptional service and a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

With opening hours seven days a week - from 5pm to 11pm (and until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, plus an earlier 4:00pm start on Sundays) — Zest of India is set to become a new local favourite for evening dining and weekend get-togethers.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We’re thrilled to bring Zest of India to Bispham. We can’t wait to welcome our new guests and share the passion we put into every dish. From aromatic curries to sizzling starters, there’s something for every palate.”

Bookings and enquiries can be made by calling 01253 283132 or 07730 565304.

So, tag your food-loving friends, bring your appetite and get ready for a flavourful new addition to Bispham’s dining scene. See you at Zest of India!