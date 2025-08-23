New double business Omoto opens as a hair salon and grocery store

The vibrant South Shore community has a new destination for authentic African products and personal care services.

Omoto African Store has officially opened its doors on Waterloo Road - a specialty African grocery shop offering a wide range of products that cater to the diverse tastes and needs of the local community.

From traditional spices and sauces to fresh produce and staple ingredients, Omoto Store promises to bring the flavours of Africa right to your neighborhood.

But Omoto African Store isn’t just about groceries. Upstairs, the newly opened Omoto Salon offers a full suite of hair care services, specialising in braiding and other popular African hairstyles.

This combination of grocery store and salon is a brilliant example of a niche business identifying a gap in the market and providing a unique, convenient experience for customers.

By merging shopping and personal care under one roof, Omoto is redefining how specialty businesses can serve their communities.

Customers can explore ingredients and products that are often hard to find in mainstream stores giving families the chance to cook traditional meals and connect with their heritage.

Meanwhile, Omoto Salon provides expert hair care tailored to diverse hair types, offering everything from intricate braiding to styling and maintenance services.

This dual approach makes the business not only a retail destination but also a social hub where culture, cuisine and personal care intersect.

A local resident commented: “I can’t wait to pop in!”

Another said: “Oh fantastic, that saves me a trip into town, I’ll definitely be down to have a look.”

It’s rare to see a business so thoughtfully designed to cater to both cultural and practical needs and Omoto African Store is setting a new standard for what niche businesses can achieve in South Shore.

Whether you’re seeking authentic African ingredients or a professional braiding session, Omato has positioned itself as a must-visit destination for residents and visitors alike.