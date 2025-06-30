New community café “The Heart of the HUB” opens in Fleetwood.

A new community café, The Heart of the HUB, is opening its doors at The Hub Fleetwood; bringing warmth, opportunity and connection to the heart of the town.

One Fylde, who are based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, but work across the breath of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and exciting enterprises for adults with learning disabilities and autism at One Fylde.

As well as many volunteering programmes and workplace opportunities, One Fylde also run a few social enterprises. An expansion of these is the introduction of a community café and social hub. This exciting not-for-profit initiative is designed to create a welcoming space where adults with learning disabilities and autism, supported by local charity One Fylde, can gain real-world work experience, socialise and engage with the wider community. The café will serve as a stepping stone into employment and an example of the valuable contribution people with learning disabilities and autism make to society.

Hannah Fletcher, Enterprise Business Manager said:“We are incredibly proud to launch The Heart of the HUB as a safe, inclusive space that brings people together. It is more than just a café, it is a community cornerstone where people can connect, build confidence and find pathways to opportunity.”

Cafe training kitchen

To keep the café accessible to all, it will operate as a not-for-profit venture, keeping prices low and ensuring it remains a warm, safe space for all members of the community. In addition to serving delicious food and drinks, The Heart of the HUB will host activities, community groups and events aimed at promoting social inclusion, job opportunities, advice and friendship.

Whether you’re stopping by for a coffee, looking for a friendly face or wanting to get involved in local events, The Heart of the HUB is here to serve and to shine a light on everything our diverse community has to offer.

Opening Tuesday 22nd July 2025 at The Hub Fleetwood, Bold Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6HL

For more information, upcoming events, or volunteer opportunities, please contact our Enterprise Business Manager, [email protected].

Community Cafe planning gets underway

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to our Head of Fundraising, [email protected].

One Fylde supports over 230 individuals in the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre areas, and employs nearly 400 staff. www.onefylde.org