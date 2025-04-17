New Greene King carvery pub restaurant opening near M55 in Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new carvery will open in Blackpool next week.

King Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm next Thursday (April 24).

Kings Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road, Blackpool, and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm on Thursday, April 24Kings Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road, Blackpool, and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm on Thursday, April 24
Kings Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road, Blackpool, and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm on Thursday, April 24 | King Carveries

The new carvery is operated by Greene King and will serve roasts seven day of the week, along with other pub classics such as burgers and fish and chips.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food will be available from 9am to 9pm each day, including all-you-can-eat breakfasts, lunch and dinner menus.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

King Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm next Thursday (April 24).King Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm next Thursday (April 24).
King Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm next Thursday (April 24).

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The Greene King website says: “We are committed to providing mouth-watering traditional carvery served fresh daily, with a choice of succulent roast meats and a selection of seasonal vegetables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you or someone you’re with doesn't fancy a carvery, our pubs also offer a wide range of delicious pub favourites for all the family to enjoy. We reckon you’ll love our burgers, fish and chips, pies, and bangers and mash, and we’re sure you’ll come back for more when it comes to our desserts.”

Related topics:BlackpoolToby Carvery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice