New Greene King carvery pub restaurant opening near M55 in Blackpool
King Carveries have taken over the former Toby Carvery in Preston New Road and will reopen the restaurant at 12pm next Thursday (April 24).
The new carvery is operated by Greene King and will serve roasts seven day of the week, along with other pub classics such as burgers and fish and chips.
Food will be available from 9am to 9pm each day, including all-you-can-eat breakfasts, lunch and dinner menus.
The Greene King website says: “We are committed to providing mouth-watering traditional carvery served fresh daily, with a choice of succulent roast meats and a selection of seasonal vegetables.
“If you or someone you’re with doesn't fancy a carvery, our pubs also offer a wide range of delicious pub favourites for all the family to enjoy. We reckon you’ll love our burgers, fish and chips, pies, and bangers and mash, and we’re sure you’ll come back for more when it comes to our desserts.”
