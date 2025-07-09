New cake shop brings sweet treats to Blackpool’s Talbot Road
Known nationwide for its delicious, handcrafted cakes all 100% egg-free, Cake Box’s newest branch is bringing a colourful display of sweet treats to the heart of the resort.
From celebration cakes and cupcakes to custom orders for birthdays, weddings and everything in between the shop promises to offer something for every taste and occasion.
The brand has earned a loyal following across the UK thanks to its light, creamy sponge cakes, which are freshly prepared on-site each day. The egg-free recipe means more people can enjoy a slice, whether for dietary, religious, or lifestyle reasons - without compromising on flavour or texture.
One feature already catching attention is their Dubai Chocolate Collection, a luxurious new range that blends rich chocolate flavours with elegant presentation. It's just one of the many tempting options expected to be on offer once the store opens its doors.
The shopfront at 32 Talbot Road has already started to turn heads with passersby stopping to peek inside as signage goes up and the final touches are made. For local cake lovers, the arrival of Cake Box adds a welcome new option to Blackpool’s growing variety of independent and national food retailers in the town centre.
Cake Box’s arrival comes as Talbot Road continues to see new life with a mix of retail, hospitality and leisure businesses revitalising the area. It’s a sign that Blackpool remains a town full of opportunity and now, with a few more sprinkles on top.
An official opening date is expected soon. In the meantime, cake fans can keep an eye out for grand opening offers, giveaways, and the first look at what’s inside.
