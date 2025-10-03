Exciting news for Blackpool’s nightlife as a new bar intriguingly named ‘The Liars’, is set to open its doors in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The establishment will take over the former Cedar Tavern building on Clifton Street, where a new sign that says ‘coming soon’ has been recently spotted.

This marks yet another sign of fresh investment and new ventures taking shape in Blackpool, bringing renewed energy to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While details about the bar’s offerings are still under wraps, the name ‘The Liars’ sparks plenty of curiosity.

The building, which dates back to the 1930s and was originally used as an insurance centre, is locally listed and sits within the town centre conservation area.

The Cedar Tavern, one of Backpool's most distinctive buildings. | National World

In 2021 it was refurbished after being awarded a grant from a Blackpool Council-funded project to improve town centre streets.

It underwent a £125,000 improvement scheme under the council’s £2.3m Property Improvement Fund (PIF) which included the installation of new windows, extensive external facade repairs and restoration of the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upper floor on the premises included a non-functioning and apparently successful two-bedroom apartment now listed on the accommodation website.

As Blackpool continues to evolve, The Liars is another exciting chapter in the town’s ongoing story of development and nightlife innovation.

Whether you’re a cocktail enthusiast, a local looking for a new hangout or just someone eager to explore the latest addition to the town centre this new bar may well be worth visiting once it opens.