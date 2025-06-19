New African restaurant brings bold flavours to Lytham Road

A brand new African restaurant has landed on Lytham road, bringing bold jerk spices and vibrant flavours to Blackpool’s thriving food scene.

A sizzling new dining destination has arrived on Lytham Road as the latest addition to Blackpool’s culinary landscape is an African gem called Osayi, that promises to bring the sizzling heat and soul of the islands straight to our seaside town.

With a menu featuring fiery jerk chicken, rich curried goat, sweet fried plantains, and perfectly seasoned rice and peas, this opening couldn't be more timely.

As Blackpool’s Afro-Caribbean community continues to flourish this restaurant delivers an authentic taste experience that feels both fresh and familiar.

A new African restaurant has opened on Lytham Road in Blackpool. | Osayi

From the moment you walk through the door, you're greeted with the intoxicating aromas of tropical spices and the warm, welcoming energy of African hospitality.

Whether you're a die hard fan of spicy jerk or a newcomer intrigued by curried goat, the menu caters to every level of spice tolerance and culinary curiosity.

A recent customer said: “Absolutely blown away by Osayi African Kitchen! The starch and banga soup was a revelation. The richness of the banga, perfectly balanced with the smooth, satisfying starch, was a symphony of flavors. The ofe oha was simply divine. The stew was a vibrant, flavorful masterpiece that perfectly complemented the other dishes.”

On the menu, expect classics elevated to exciting new heights. A highlight being the Jollof rice served with grilled chicken.

Another recent customer said: “Beautiful clean restaurant lovely owners friendly people. Highly recommend a beautiful restaurant with passionate owners. Lovely food chicken tender rice tasty and fragrant. Bring your own alcohol. Well priced menu and child friendly. Will be back soon.”

The restaurant’s arrival on Lytham Road gives Blackpool residents a chance to connect with Afro‑Caribbean cuisine in a way they never have before. It’s a welcome opportunity to broaden our culinary horizons, share new experiences with family and friends and support a new dining experience.