National Pizza Day 2022: Here are the top 10 pizza places in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

We've trawled Google for the top-rated pizza places in Blackpool so you don't have to ... and these are the top 10 eateries rated 4.7 stars out of 5 or above.
So all that's left for you to do is decide which one you fancy and what your want!
Have a happy National Pizza Day!
1. Felicita Eatery
Bispham Rd, Blackpool - 4.9 stars. Google reviewer: "I love this place! The owners and staff are extremely friendly and I know how much pride the chef's take in their cooking."
2. La Bottega
Abingdon St, Blackpool - 4.9 stars. Google reviewer: "Beautiful fresh cooked food, lovely friendly staff, so nice to have genuine Italian food that is not batch cooked. Highly recommend this restaurant."
3. Stefani's Pizzeria
Cedar Square, Blackpool - 4.8 stars. Google reviewer: "Found this place randomly on a day trip in Blackpool. Would come back just to eat here again. The food was amazing, one of the best pizzas I’ve had and I’ve eaten Italian food in Italy!"
4. Pizza Grazie
Bolton St, Blackpool - 4.8 stars. Google reviewer: "One of the best vegan pizzas I've ever had. They have a proper pizza oven and have perfected it. All the staff were really nice. They give the option of paying forward a pizza for someone in need of a meal, which always lifts a place in my estimations! Can't recommend the place enough."