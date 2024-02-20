Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cherry pie - a delicious dessert that celebrates summer's finest fruit.

Served warm with a large scoop of ice cream, I think it's one of the tastiest desserts out there!

But I had never attempted to make one before, and with National Cherry Pie Day coming up I thought it was the best time to try.

How to make your own cherry pie

I did cheat a little bit with canned pie filling to save on time, but I did make my own pastry which was really easy.

And after a pretty successful attempt, I definitely would try to make my own filling next time now I have a bit more of an idea of what to do.

If you're looking for a quick and easy recipe to follow yourself then look no further! Here's how to make your own cherry pie:

Quick and easy cherry pie recipe

400g plain flour, plus a little for dusting

50g ground almonds, plus 2 tbsp

225g cold butter

75g white caster sugar

2 cans of cherry pie filling

2 egg yolks

1 egg

Milk

Caster sugar

Salt

Step 1

Tip the flour, almonds, butter, sugar and ¼ tsp salt into a bowl.

Rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Beat the egg yolks with 2 tbsp cold water, drizzle over the flour mixture and mix again until the dough starts to form.

Tip onto a clean work surface and knead briefly to bring everything together into a smooth dough.

Divide into two pieces, wrap with cling film and chill for 30 minutes.

Step 2

If the pastry has been chilled for longer than 30 minutes, bring it out of the fridge 20 minutes or so before rolling.

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.

Dust a surface with a little flour, then unwrap one piece of pastry.

Roll the pastry out until it's large enough to line the base and sides of your pie dish or cake tin.

If any cracks appear when rolling, squash them back together and keep going.

Lift the pastry over the rolling pin and into the dish. You can fill any breaks by patching it up with more pastry.

Step 3

Pour the cans of pie filling into the base.

Roll out the remaining pastry so it’s large enough to cover the pie.

Top the pie with the pastry lid, piercing a hole in the centre for the steam to escape.

Squash the pastry together around the edge, then trim the excess with a sharp knife.

Step 4

Mix an egg with 1 tbsp of milk.

Brush the mixture onto the pastry lid.

Sprinkle the top of the pie with caster sugar.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden.

Step 5