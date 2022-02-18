National Butcher's Week 2022: These are the 21 five-star butchers in Lancashire according to Google reviews

This year’s National Butcher's Week will focus on the fantastic innovation that takes place within butchers shops across the land.

Be sure to follow National Butcher's Week on Facebook and Twitter using #NationalButchersWeek to keep on top of what’s happening in the run-up to the week and perhaps spark some creativity.

For more information visit the National Butchers week website.

National Butcher's Week takes place from March 7-13

Here's a list of Lancashire butchers given top marks, 5 out of 5 stars, from Google reviews:

Mercers Traditional Meats - Unit 2 Cotton Mill Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

One reviewer said: "A wonderful team in Mercers. You can request orders for the weekend and they will happily accommodate your needs. Also good quality meat at a fair price."

Visit their website here.

Seddons Meat Specialists - Unit 5 Stubbins Lane, Preston

Info: A wholesale and traditional retail butchers, supplying local, quality fresh meat. We're also based at Bentham Auction Mart every Wednesday and at Ormskirk Market every Thursday and Saturday.

Telephone: 01995 643384

J McRobb High Class Family Butchers - 236-238 Eaves Lane, Chorley

One reviewer said: "Never been here before but I'm so impressed. I purchased three steaks and the quality of the meat is second to none. Plus a friendly face advising me as well. Definitely back in the week for more. Thanks for a quality shop."

Visit their website here.

S&A Johnson Butchers - 95 Church Road, Tarleton, Preston

One reviewer said: "Excellent service and quality, Huge choice."

Visit their website here.

Whittakers Quality Family Butchers - Market, 1 & 2 Northcote Street, Leyland

One reviewer said: "The best service and the best meat In town"

Visit their website here.

Brendan Anderton's Butchers - 19-21 Derby Road, Longridge, Preston

One reviewer said: "You must visit this Butchers. The display of high quality meats is unbelievable and so is the choice. So friendly and knowledgeable staff it was a great find for me."

Visit their website here.

Johnsons - 273 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton, Preston

One reviewer said: "Just passing on a ride out for the day. Called in for a selection of meats. What a find! Friendly family-run business. Excellent quality meats. Tasty beef pie and lovely fruit pies."

Telephone: 01772 812227

Cardwell Butchers - 2 Broadpool Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde

One reviewer said: "An excellent independent butchers selling quality produce at affordable prices. Always friendly and happy to advise."

Telephone: 01253 700806

Helme's Farm Meats - Wards House Farm, Lea Lane, Preston

One reviewer said: "Excellent quality and variety of meats. All either from the farm itself or locally sourced. Good selection of veg too! The chaps working in there have always been spot on as well. If you’re in the area definitely give it a go!"

Visit their Facebook page here.

Speak CC - 31 Whalley Road, Padiham, Burnley

One reviewer said: "Great little butcher shop, run by very friendly guys - just what is needed in a village where we'd need to travel to buy what they provide."

Telephone: 01282 774659

The Hindquarter Butcher - 1 Barton Square, Knott End-on-Sea, Poulton-le-Fylde

One reviewer said: "Great family butcher. Quality products. Friendly staff. An asset to the village."

Visit their website here.

Garstang Quality Meats - Units 1-3 High Street, Garstang, Preston

One reviewer said: "Excellent quality and super-friendly and extremely knowledgeable staff, nothing is too much trouble."

Telephone: 01995 602135

Hamlets Butchers - 68 Church Street, Garstang, Preston

One reviewer said: "The quality of their meats, pies and customer service is second to none."

Visit their Facebook page here.

Heys Family Butchers - 70a Lyndhurst Road, Burnley

One reviewer said: "Great family run business. Been going there for years. Fantastic produce and really friendly staff."

Visit their website here.

Mercers Traditional Butchers - 11 Broadfield Drive, Leyland

One reviewer said: "Got to say the beef is ridiculously good and worth the price for the quality, will be back again for sure."

Visit their website here.

R Holgate & Sons at Walmer Grove Farm - 52 Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge, Preston

One reviewer said: "Excellent butchers. For the day-to-day stuff as well as the extra special meals. Brisket of beef and tomahawk steak are excellent and they don't cut the fat off like some butchers. Also sell a good range of fresh veg and some freezer meat too."

Telephone: 01772 612256

Townson I & Son - 32 Colne Road, Brierfield, Nelson

One reviewer said: "Friendly, good quality local butchers with plenty to offer."

Visit their website here.

Dock Street Butchers - 94 Dock Street, Fleetwood

One reviewer said: "Fabulous selection of quality meats and vegetables. Extremely friendly staff excellent customer service. Highly recommend."

Visit their Facebook page here.

Redmans of Preston - Shop 4, Market Hall, Market Street, Preston

One reviewer said: "Awesome, pick your own seven items for breakfast, worth every penny of £3.50. I had five different types of sausage and egg cooked on arrival! Nice staff. All the other meats at the counter look quality."

Visit their Facebook page here.

Brindle Brothers - 336 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Telephone: 01772 335137

Conlan's Butchers - 123 Burnley Road, Padiham, Burnley

Telephone: 01282 774694