Nando’s set to relaunch fan-favourite spice for a limited time

Nando’s has partnered with rental e-bike company Lime to celebrate the return of the spice

Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes including; Nando’s gift cards and Lime bike rides

Legendary chicken restaurant Nando’s has revealed it is bringing back a fan favourite spice flavour.

Nando’s has announced the return of the iconic Mango & Lime spice, which will be relaunched in all Nando’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland from Wednesday, August 14.

The Mango and Lime spice flavour combined PERi-PERi with sweet mango and fresh lime, which makes for a fruity yet fiery taste. The spice last featured on Nando’s menu in 2020, with many fans demanding for its return.

To celebrate the return of the beloved spice, Nando’s has partnered with rental e-bike company Lime for specially released ‘Mango and Lime (Bike)s’, which will be hidden across the streets of London, Milton Keynes and Nottingham.

Fans who manage to find one of the ‘Mango and Lime (Bike)s’ will be in with a chance of winning a prize. Prizes include; Nando’s gift card ranging from £50 to £200, as well as three 30 minute Lime rides.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans should find one of the bikes, head to the nearest Nando’s location and take a photo of themselves with the bike outside of the restaurant.

Although fans will be happy to hear that the Mango and Lime spice is back, it is only available for a limited time.

