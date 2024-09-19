Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“You can’t justify those prices!”, says a local mum who has hit out at pubs charging £99 per person for Christmas Day dinners.

“I know people have to make a wage but £100 for one person will never ever be achievable for us,”said the mum who wanted to treat her family to a Christmas pub lunch this year.

“Nor could that cost ever be justified. Really can’t believe this is what it now costs if you want to treat your family,” she added, before asking a local Facebook group for options “easier on the purse”.

She didn’t name the pub but the Post understands the £99pp Christmas lunch offer (£49 for children) was for The Hunters in Hennel Lane, Walton Park, near Lostock Hall.

The Christmas Day 'Deluxe' menu at The Hunters pub in Lostock Hall | The Hunters

But others said the price was ‘reasonable’ for a five-course festive lunch, which also includes crackers, table decorations, personalised Christmas cards and ‘a present from Santa’ for the littles ones.

The pub also offers a Christmas Day ‘express menu’ for £79 per adult and £39 for children under 12.

“Cook a turkey or stop whinging about prices on Xmas day”

“Personally I feel when factoring in the costs of creating a proper Christmas Dinner with all of the courses, that seems very good value,” said another woman.

“For a large family it wouldn’t be, but then you would reap the benefit as a large family of buying the excess without the waste. For actual Christmas Day… that seems cheap to me.”

“Cook a turkey or stop whinging about prices on Xmas day!,” said Tony. “Some folk sacrifice time with family, and as such should be recompensed accordingly.”

What do you think? Is £99 too much for a Christmas Day dinner at your local pub? Or is it a fair price? We’d love to hear what you think, so share your thoughts in our Facebook comments... | LEP

“It's a pub not a Michelin star restaurant!”

This was echoed by others but not everyone was convinced that the lunch offered value for money.

“It'll be interesting to see how many empty tables there are..it's a pub not a Michelin star restaurant or any restaurant for that matter,” said Mark.

One woman, who gives up her Christmas Day each year to cook dinner for her family of 10, said: “Paying over £1,000 for our family for Xmas dinner is ludicrous and way out of reach and I would argue that is definitely not worth it. But it's up to individuals to decide how to spend their money I suppose.”

The Hunters pub was approached for comment.