Most popular Nando's in the UK revealed, where do the Blackpool and Preston restaurants feature?

A new study has revealed the most popular Nando’s in the UK, where do the Blackpool and Preston restaurants feature?

In a recent study, Betway has analysed the average satisfaction rating of Nando’s restaurants across the UK to reveal the most and least favourite city or town to enjoy a cheeky Nando’s.

How do Blackpool and Preston rank?

Nando’s in Preston (including one on Market Place and one in Deepdale Shopping Park) came in as having the fourth highest Google rating, with a score of 4.25.

From top left clockwise: Nando's in Deepdale Retail Park, on Market Place in Preston, Church Street in Blackpool and in Squires Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Nando’s Blackpool (inluding one on Church Street and one in Squires Gate) came in as having the joint fourth lowest Google rating, with a score of 4.10.

What were the other rankings?

The best cities/towns for a Nando’s

1 – Swansea (4.40)

2= – Sunderland (4.30)

3 – Belfast (4.26)

4 – Preston (4.25)

5= – Southampton (4.23)

5= – Leeds (4.23)

The worst cities/towns for a Nando’s

1 – Liverpool (3.90)

2 – Luton (4.00)

3 – Leicester (4.06)

4= – Blackpool (4.10)

4= – Derby (4.10)

4= – Reading (4.10)

4= – Birmingham (4.10)

5 – London (4.12)

What was the methodology?

A list of the 30 most populated cities in the UK was taken from the World Population Review, and the Nando’s restaurants per city were found on the Nando’s website.

The average satisfaction rating for each Nando’s location was then taken from Google reviews.