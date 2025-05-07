Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s culinary landscape is experiencing a delicious transformation as mobile pizza vans bring authentic, wood-fired flavours directly to communities and events across the country.

One stand-out is Crust+Co, a charming mobile pizza trailer serving authentic Neapolitan stone-baked pizzas throughout Lancashire.

Jessica Cross, 31, business owner of Crust+Co with her partner John, began Crust+Co from their deep love for Italy, especially Rome and Naples.

Jessica said: “Last year we spent a few weeks travelling across Italy, enjoying the culture. We wanted to bring a bit of that feeling home with us and that’s how it started.

“We decided to take the plunge and convert an old horse box into a pizza trailer.”

From Preston to Blackpool & the Fylde Coast, their presence at weddings, festivals, and private gatherings has been met with rave reviews.

Jessica said: “We started out by selling pop-up pizza at a local village hall car park and it became popular with the locals.

“Due to increasing demand we now serve a number of local villages nearby.”

Their commitment to quality and community engagement has made them a local favourite. They often set themselves up throughout the week in different car park locations across Lancashire.

Their 2025 calendar is nearly full with weddings, parties and festivals, even catering at an outside cinema in June.

They are about to launch a new addition to their trailer, serving ‘pizza & prosecco’ at events this summer.

Jessica said: “Every time someone tells us how much they loved our pizza or when familiar faces return, it reminds us why we do what we do.

“It makes all the hard work feel so worth it!”

Another popular pop up mobile pizza van who also produce Neapolitan pizza is Kee Kee’s.

What began as a project last June between friends Keith and Ben, alongside Charlotte and Alex, has grown faster than they imagined.

Both mobile pizza food trucks can be found in various locations in and around Lancashire, stay up to date with their Facebook pages to find out where their next stop is!