Halloween has officially landed in Blackpool as Joys Speciality Cafe at Jordans Glass on Amy Johnson Way launches its limited-edition Halloween Specials menu available from Saturday, October, 25-31st.

The creative initative behind the popular mobile cafe has brewed up a selection of themed drinks for Halloween, from eerie matcha to caramel potions each drink has been carefully crafted to capture the spirit of the season.

Joy’s Speciality Cafe is run by Kuldeep Hunjan, 35, who operates it from a trailer.

The owner of Joy’s Speciality Cafe, Kuldeep said: “We’re really excited to bring Joy’s to Blackpool.

“Everything’s made fresh using high-quality ingredients. Our teas are brewed using loose-leaf tea, our coffee is made using speciality coffee beans, and we use 100% ceremonial grade matcha.”

Visitors can look forward to four brand-new creations: the Ghostly Toasted Marshmallow Matcha, which includes marshmallow fluff, milk toasted marshmallow syrup and matcha.

Sinister Salted Caramel Latte: salted caramel syrup and sauce, caramel drizzle, milk and espresso.

Dracula’s Kiss: Cherry syrup, vanilla syrup, milk espresso and chocolate cold foam.

Hocus Pocus: Green apple syrup, edible glitter, green tea, ice, blueberry syrup and popping balls.

Each one is designed to offer a unique twist on autumn flavours. Whether you prefer something sweet, spooky or soothing there’s a Halloween-inspired treat waiting to be discovered at Joys Speciality cafe.

The special menu will be available for collection only between 11am and 4pm daily from the café’s home inside Jordans Glass, located on Amy Johnson Way, FY4 2RP.

They recommend arriving early as these limited-edition drinks are expected to prove popular among locals and visitors looking for a seasonal sip.