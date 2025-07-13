I visited Mike's Kitchen at Knott End-on-Sea and loved every bite
Mike's Kitchen in Knott End is located at 38 Lancaster Road, Knott End-on-Sea, FY6 0AU. It's situated next to the Spar shop. The restaurant is a popular spot, known for its home-made, affordable food and warm welcome.
It's also a good option for cyclists, as there is space for them and the Bourne Arms across the road can also accommodate larger groups.
Nestled in the heart of Knott-End-on-Sea, Mike’s Kitchen is a delightful café offering a warm and inviting space for anyone looking to enjoy freshly prepared food in a homely setting. With its cosy interior and personable staff, it has become a standout choice among locals and visitors alike.
The menu features classic café favourites, including a well-loved hearty breakfast and a cheese toasty that comes highly recommended. The cheese toasty, served with a fresh and crisp side salad, has been praised for its lovely flavours and generous portions.
The veggie breakfast is equally well-received, described as hearty, satisfying and full of flavour.
Beyond the food, the atmosphere is one of the café’s most talked-about features. Customers regularly comment on the welcoming, down to earth vibe and the friendly nature of the staff, who are known for engaging conversations and warm hospitality.
Value for money is another strong point. The prices are considered very reasonable, especially given the portion sizes and the evident quality of the ingredients. It’s clear that Mike’s Kitchen prioritises a great customer experience without compromising on affordability.
No visit is complete without something sweet and the sticky toffee pudding has become a customer favourite. Rich, indulgent, and served with custard, it’s the perfect way to round off a meal.
The café also offers occasional specials, such as a White Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake featured during Gala Weekend, which showcases their flair for seasonal treats.
Whether stopping by for breakfast, a light lunch, or just coffee and dessert, Mike’s Kitchen delivers a warm, satisfying experience.
With its charming setting, tasty food and standout service it’s no surprise this little café is receiving glowing recommendations.
