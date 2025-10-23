Meet the team behind the exciting new Polanco coffee shop in Blackpool

A new independent coffee house has officially launched in South Shore as Polanco opened its doors for a soft launch on Monday, September, 15 at 29 Highfield Road.

The stylish new venue is the passion project of Fylde Coast businesswoman Kendal Gazal, 33, who hopes to turn the cafe into a recognisable lifestyle brand with more locations in the future.

Polanco offers an elevated coffee experience with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, serving specialty coffee and ceremonial-grade matcha in a space that’s been carefully curated to feel both warm and contemporary.

Kendal said: “This has been in the works since 2018. We wanted to create something that felt luxurious but accessible - coffee without compromise.

“Every part of the experience from the beans and the cups to the service and atmosphere, is designed to make people feel like they’re getting real value in every cup.”

The cafe works with renowned suppliers like Assembly Coffee in London, known for its sweet, nutty house blend and Canton Tea, which also supplies the Ritz in London.

Their ceremonial matcha is directly sourced from a Japanese farm and is prepared with precision: hand-whisked, properly sifted and never diluted.

Polanco’s menu features both staple offerings and seasonal signature drinks, which rotate throughout the year.

The venue is currently open Monday to Friday from 7am to 3pm and 9am to 3pm on weekends, though Kendal hints at possible evening openings and community events in the near future.

Looking ahead, she has ambitions to expand the Polanco brand across the Northwest with potential locations in Lytham, Poulton, Preston and even Manchester.

Kendal said: “I spent a long time choosing the right spot and Highfield Road just felt perfect.

“There’s a real sense of community here and Polanco fits right in with the younger, creative energy of the area.”

They will be lauching a new menu on November 1st which will be a little bit more Christmassy and wintry.