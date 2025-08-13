Meet the new owner of the exciting new health bar in town

Blackpool’s Abingdon Street has a new addition aiming to shake up the local food scene with fresh, healthy flavours and a dash of style.

The Bowl which officially opened last weekend is serving up protein-packed smoothies, nutritious bowls and a range of light, wholesome meals designed to cater to both health-conscious locals and curious passers-by.

Located at 21 Abingdon Street (FY1 1DG) the café has already caught attention with its vibrant menu from acai and yoghurt breakfast bowls to hearty chicken and rice creations and mix-and-match options featuring salmon, chickpeas, lettuce and fresh salad.

For those with a sweet tooth there’s even a cheeky treat on offer: strawberries smothered in belgian chocolate inspired by Dubai flavours.

The Bowl. | Facebook

Owner Sercan Dinc, a full-time martial arts instructor and black belt, says the idea for The Bowl came from his passion for health and wellness.

He said: “I come from a sports background and I wanted to bring some healthy vibes to Blackpool that I believe will be a new trend.

“We’ve been working on this for a month and a half with a lot of construction going on before the launch. The goal was to create a space where people can enjoy food that’s good for them, but also delicious and stylish.

“We will be on Just Eat soon too and hope to deliver more out shortly. We’re hoping to get the support of the local people too who will help us spread the goodness.

“It’s my own business but I’m between London and Blackpool. I have people who run it for me, I’m still visiting every other week to see how it’s going.”

A new healthy food spot has opened called The Bowl. | Facebook

The menu reflects this philosophy with plenty of choice for customers to customise their bowls and drinks to their tastes.

Sercan hopes the variety will appeal to everyone from fitness enthusiasts to families looking for a lighter bite in town.

The Bowl also offers a coffee menu with a modern twist adding to Abingdon Street’s growing reputation as a hub for independent food and drink spots.

With its colourful dishes, health-focused menu, and commitment to changing the local food scene, The Bowl is set to be a fresh favourite in the heart of Blackpool.