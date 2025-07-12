There’s something truly special about discovering a small, local bakery - especially one that pours heart and soul into every loaf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s exactly what I found with Risewell Bakery, a home-based sourdough venture started by Dajana Lasmane. What began as a passion project has quickly become a favourite among friends, neighbours and now me.

Risewell Bakery offers handmade sourdough bread crafted with care and quality ingredients. What sets it apart is the balance between simplicity and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll find classic sourdough loaves with the perfect crust and a soft, airy crumb, alongside fun, flavourful twists like the cheesy jalapeño - a bold, savory loaf that’s sure to become an instant favorite.

Pizza sourdough from Risewell Bakery. | Facebook

Every slice delivers that delightful tang and texture that only a well-fermented sourdough can provide.

Owner of Risewell Bakery, Dajana Lasmane, 23, said: “I run the bakery from my home here in Blackpool. It’s a one-woman operation - everything is baked by me, with care and attention to detail in every loaf.

“I first discovered sourdough through a TikTok video showing people nurturing their starters like pets. I was curious and decided to try it just for fun. It turned out to be a challenge at first, but once I figured it out, I genuinely fell in love with the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dajana Lasmane, 23, owner of Risewell Bakery. | Dajana Lasmane

Dajana said: “When I ended up with too much starter, I tried baking bread and that was it, I was hooked. I began baking for family and friends, and their feedback was incredibly encouraging.

“Although the business is still very new - just 10 days old - the support so far has been amazing. It’s growing faster than I expected and I truly hope to see it expand in the future.

“Everything I bake is naturally leavened, made with quality ingredients, and crafted by hand - it means a lot to be able to share something special and nourishing with the community.”

Beyond the bread itself, what really makes Risewell Bakery stand out is Dajana’s genuine warmth and dedication. She shares her baking journey online, particularly on Instagram at @risewell.bakery, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her process, experiments and creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Risewell Bakery. | Dajana Lasmane

Ordering is easy and personal. You can simply drop her a message to request a loaf or inquire about availability. Whether you're looking to try it once or make it part of your weekly routine, Dajana makes the whole experience feel like you’re supporting a friend, not just a business.

In a world full of big brands and mass-produced goods, it’s refreshing to enjoy something made slowly, thoughtfully and with so much care. Risewell Bakery is not just about great bread it’s about the joy of handmade food and an independent, local business trying something new.

If you’re a sourdough lover or just curious to taste something fresh and honest, I wholeheartedly recommend giving Risewell Bakery a try.