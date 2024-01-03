The new menu will be unveiled today (January 4), McDonald's confirmed.

Almost half a dozen old favourites are set to return to the McDonald's menu in 2024, the fast food chain has revealed.

For a limited time only, the stakehouse stack will make its return - two 100 per cent British and Irish beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions and lettuce served with a black peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted glazed sesame topped bun. It will cost £5.49 on its own, £7.19 for a medium meal and £7.89 for a large meal.

McDonald’s super fans may remember the chicken fajita wrap from 2020. This will be making a comeback with a new and improved recipe, boasting creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa, silvered onions, cheese and shredded lettuce - at the price of £3.49.

As we bid a fond farewell to the cheese melt dippers, diners will see the cheesy garlic bites back on the menu. Served in a pack of five, the bites are a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese, in a garlic breadcrumb coating - served with a rich tomato dip. The cheesy garlic bites cost £2.59, or £6.79 for a sharebox.