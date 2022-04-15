McDonald's meals including Big Tasty and McPlant missing ingredient due to supply shortage

McDonald’s is having to ration its use of tomatoes at some restaurants – including branches in Lancashire – as the fast-food chain faces a supply shortage.

It means some meals, including the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon, will be served with just one slice of tomato instead of the usual two. In some cases, McDonald’s might have to serve burgers with no slices at all due to the shortage.

A notice put up in the McDonald’s on the A59 near Clitheroe says: “Due to shortages in the supply of tomatoes, the Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, McPlant, The Spicy Veggie One, The BBQ & Bacon Chicken One and Salads may be served with fewer, or no, slices of tomato.

The Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon are among the McDonald's meals affected by the tomato shortage. Pic credit: McDonald's

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience."

McDonald’s has not said what caused the shortage in its supply chain or when the rationing is likely to be lifted.

It’s not the first time the fast-food giant has run low on ingredients. In February, it was forced to pull its limited edition Chicken Big Mac from menus just a week after it was released.

It said it the special edition burger was pulled “due to high demand” and "selling out everywhere".

A McDonald’s spokesman said: "We have been delighted by our customers’ reaction to the limited-edition Chicken Big Mac. The demand has been incredible and we simply cannot keep up.

"As such we’ve made the decision to pause the promotion, let our restaurant teams and suppliers restock and get ready for its return in a few weeks.”