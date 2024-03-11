McDonald’s making changes to its iconic burgers including the Big Mac

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s have announced that they will be making exciting changes to its iconic beef burgers arriving from mid-March.

As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the beloved fan favourites Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and its classic Cheeseburger variations including double and triple, will all be getting a taste change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s has made small modifications to the way it cooks and prepares its much-loved beef burgers, enhancing all the elements customers enjoy most.

From placing onions on top of each patty while they are cooking on the grill for extra flavour, to changing the sear of the beef patties – it all adds up to its most delicious burgers yet.

The all new and improved recipe for McDonald's burgers.

Gareth Pearson, Chief Restaurant Officer, McDonald’s UK&I said: “As we celebrate McDonald’s 50th anniversary in the UK, we are excited to introduce our enhanced classic beef burgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re constantly innovating and improving our menu and we found that a collection of complementary small improvements to the iconic burgers make a significant difference to the flavour.

“Another big part of this transition has been around our restaurant teams and how we can support them in delivering the best possible customer experience.

“Not only have we introduced new kitchen technology, but we’ve also retrained all 177,000 crew members on these new procedures to enable them to serve our best burgers yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular burgers are getting a complete makeover with the beef patties getting a tighter sear on the grill, resulting in hotter and juicier beef patties for maximum flavour.

Grilled Onions will also be added top of the patties as they cook, for added colour and a better charred flavour.

Fresh lettuce will be used straight from the fridge for that extra snap, crunch, and clean taste.

Hotter beef patties also guarantee that the cheese will be melted more, creating an even smoother texture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally a new buttery, brioche-style recipe has been used for a soft and pillowy textured bun, freshly toasted to order for the perfect golden brown outer crunch.